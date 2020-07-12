News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // 100-degree temps across state through the weekend

Fans cheer on NM United at breweries before health order restricts indoor dining

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans across the metro are taking advantage of the last weekend of breweries offering indoor dining to cheer on the United. Starr Brothers Brewing hosted a watch party Saturday to celebrate New Mexico United’s first match back.

Breweries across the state will close their dining rooms again Monday due to the governor’s health order, but can still offer patio seating at half capacity. With one day left before it goes into effect, the owner of Starr Brothers says she just wanted to give fans the chance to cheer on their favorite team. “Well, we do encourage people to stay home and do to-go ordering, but we also encourage people to come out if they want to, if they’re comfortable, to watch their favorite team on TV and we’re happy to provide it,” said Owner, Heather Starr.

“I’m very excited. When they stopped playing several months ago, I couldn’t wait to come back and start watching the team play again,” said United fan, Frank Chavez. The United ended up beating the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2-1.

