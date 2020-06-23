Family overcomes cancer, COVID-19 and fire in the past month

News Alert
New Mexico school reentry plan released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico family has endured a lot these past few months, from cancer to COVID-19 to a fire. But they’ve managed to get through it together.

Edgar Torres has had to overcome more in this past month than some do in a lifetime. The 14-year-old from Bernalillo was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer four years ago and has been fighting ever since. 

He and his family went to the Denver Children’s Hospital in 2018 because there are no pediatric transplant services in New Mexico. Luckily, he was able to get the bone marrow transplant from his older brother and is now in remission.

But as the family was heading back home in early May, they each tested positive for COVID-19. “Very hard, and disappointing,” said Edgar. “But at the same time I have to stay positive to get through it.” 

That’s not all, a couple of weeks into their quarantine their mobile home caught on fire. “When I first heard, I was like wait what? I was like…They don’t want us to go back home,” said Edgar. 

It damaged their home’s front wall, windows and some of their belongings. But despite each obstacle, Edgar is keeping his head high, and believes he can get through anything with his family by his side. 

“Just stay positive, no matter what happens, just keep going, don’t ever give up,” said Edgar. “Because things get better.” 

Edgar and his family are back in New Mexico and staying at Erin’s Place which helps families with children diagnosed with cancer. They plan to stay there for the next couple of weeks, while Edgar’s father repairs their home. 

