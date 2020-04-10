Family organizes senior prom at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of families are doing their best to bring some joy to the high school seniors, during this tough time.

Including the Sullins family. Ten-year-old Ashlynn was devastated that her sister Taylor, a senior at La Cueva High School, did not have a senior prom, so she created one in their living room.

Ashlynn performed as Harry Styles. She also staged a proposal and even set up a little reception area. She also made sure her big sister had a dress. The family is encouraging other families to do something special for their seniors.

