Family hosts state championship track meet for daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Track and field stars across the state were disappointed after the pandemic forced the cancellation of state championships this year. For a lot of seniors, that meant missing the last chance to set a record, before hanging it up.

It may not have been the finale Mercedes Mummert had planned, but the Albuquerque High School senior still had a championship of her own, at home.

“I hadn’t jumped in two months, because I was avoiding everything, but I jumped my PR from last year and it was a clean jump. I was really proud of everything,” said Mercedes.

Mercedes is a district champion in the pole vault and a two-time state qualifier. She was looking forward to competing against the best pole vaulters in New Mexico, with hundreds of spectators watching.

The championship was canceled because of the pandemic, so instead her family hosted a championship in their back yard, with a pole vaulting pit of their own. They even made their own podium and her dad gave her a medal.

“She works really hard and we just thought, it’s the least we can do,” said her dad, Darrel Mummert.

Mercedes says it may not have been what she had planned for, but it was a great way to end her track career. “It’s been a big part of my life for the past four years, my dad and all of the coaches have done a lot for me,” said Mercedes.

She was also on the swim and soccer teams, she’s graduating with a 4.58 GPA and was selected as a selfless senior. Mercedes will play college soccer at Hardin Simmons University, in Abilene, Texas beginning in the fall.

