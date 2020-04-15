Family and friends surprise expectant Albuquerque mom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak, a University of New Mexico professor found himself in Prague, where he's on sabbatical. It's not the trip he envisioned but he says he's still thankful to be there. "It was frightening because I don't know the health care system. And I have not thankfully, I haven't had to use it yet," said David Weiss.

Weiss is the chair of the Communications and Journalism Department at UNM. He arrived in Prague in February on sabbatical and is teaching courses at Charles University. Weiss says as soon as cases began hitting Prague, the Czech Republic immediately began closing everything and they have ordered everyone to wear masks. He says if you are seen out in public without a mask you will be fined.