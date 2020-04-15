Family and friends surprise expectant Albuquerque mom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An expectant mother in Albuquerque received a heartwarming surprise Alicia Hernandez couldn’t have a baby shower right now because of the stay at home order. So last Saturday, her husband, Erik, decided to throw a surprise drive-thru baby shower. At first, Alicia didn’t know what was happening then one-by-one her friends and family lined up on her street in their cars and dropped off everything the couple may need for their newborn.
