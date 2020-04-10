Families fear moving nursing home patients puts them at higher risk of getting COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is planning to move nursing home residents who test negative for COVID-19, so positive patients can move in.

Residents at Canyon Transitional Living in Albuquerque are among those affected. A woman whose mother lives there says she still has not been able to see her mom due to the virus and fears the move put patients at even higher risk.

“I don’t know that i”ll ever see my mom again alive. I mean this is a very scary time but it’s devastating to not be able to see her,” said Jennifer Shoman. That nursing home has not had any positive COVID-19 cases.

