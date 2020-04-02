Facebook page works to celebrate high school seniors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Graduation is a big day for students and parents, but they’ll miss out this year.

There’s a Facebook page that wants to help. It’s called Adopt a Senior and it features high school seniors from across New Mexico. It says “Let’s not lose sight of the young adults that have had so much taken from them. Although most of these young adults have families, we can become theri extended family.”

It encourages you to pick a senior and reach out to them in any way to celebrate with letters, cards, food, cake, or whatever you can afford. Anyone interested in helping can visit the Facebook page.

