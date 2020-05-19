Facebook page shames New Mexicans for not wearing masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has ordered New Mexicans to wear face masks in public. While she says officers won’t be out citing people, some average citizens are taking it upon themselves to publicly shame those who aren’t complying.

Someone created a Facebook page called Alamogordo Name and Shame, encouraging people to post pictures of those not wearing masks and to call them out by name. Other people are sounding off saying their behavior is unacceptable.

“It seems counterintuitive to try to shame people, even though it does seem like a good idea at first,” says Frank Valdez of Albuquerque.

Valdez wears a face mask every time he goes out, but calls this counter-productive.

The page was created this weekend and has 34 members so far. On the group’s About section, it says, if you choose to defy the governor’s order to selfishly risk other people’s lives, this is where we post your picture so everyone knows how selfish you are.

Some of the members have delivered on that promise by posting pictures of people out shopping, not wearing a mask. Members are also asking people to help identify the people in the photos as well.

KRQE News 13 is blurring these people’s faces because we do not know why they are not wearing a mask. An Albuquerque man who chooses not to wear a mask, also believes this is not the right way to go about enforcement.

“If you feel comfortable wearing a mask, that’s on you, but don’t judge me or condemn me if I don’t want to wear a mask,” says Wayne Griego of Albuquerque.

We reached out to members of the Alamogordo Name and Shame Facebook page to ask them some questions. Most did not want to talk to us, but one member did tell us it’s not just about not wearing a mask. He says he’s experienced far too many people who don’t wear a mask and don’t social distance, and that’s what bothers him most.

We reached out to the governor’s office to see if they have anything to say about social media shaming, but we did not hear back. The state is offering free masks to anyone who can’t find one, make one, or afford one. The state says it has already received more than 35,000 requests.

