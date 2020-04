Facebook offering businesses grants in Valencia County

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook is expanding its grant program for businesses in Valencia County affected by COVID-19.

The social media giant, that has a plant in Los Lunas, announced last week that is was giving out cash to local businesses. Facebook now has a second grant offering businesses with up to nine employees $2,500.

Companies with up to 35 employees get $5,000. Businesses must have a physical presence in Valencia County and be able to show they’ve lost income because of COVID-19.

