Facebook gives Los Lunas schools $150,000 grant for remote learning

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook is helping students in Los Lunas during their time learning at home. The social network has given the Los Lunas school district a $150,000 grant to help with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding will allow the schools to buy a video conferencing application, mobile hotspots to support WiFi as well as more I-pads to give students. Facebook and Los Lunas schools have been community partners since Facebook’s date center opened there last year.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites