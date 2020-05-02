Facebook gives Los Lunas schools $150,000 grant for remote learning

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook is helping students in Los Lunas during their time learning at home. The social network has given the Los Lunas school district a $150,000 grant to help with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will allow the schools to buy a video conferencing application, mobile hotspots to support WiFi as well as more I-pads to give students. Facebook and Los Lunas schools have been community partners since Facebook’s date center opened there last year.

