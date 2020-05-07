Face masks now required in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – You will be required to wear a mask if you live or travel through Las Vegas. City officials in Las Vegas have passed a resolution in an effort to prevent community spread after three new cases were confirmed there Tuesday, for a total of four.

Anyone who violates the order will be subject to a $50 fine. Kids younger than five are exempt along with those who have a health condition that prevents them from wearing one. City officials cite concern because they have many older residents.