Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends lockdown in Gallup until Sunday
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Face masks now required in Las Vegas

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – You will be required to wear a mask if you live or travel through Las Vegas. City officials in Las Vegas have passed a resolution in an effort to prevent community spread after three new cases were confirmed there Tuesday, for a total of four.

Anyone who violates the order will be subject to a $50 fine. Kids younger than five are exempt along with those who have a health condition that prevents them from wearing one. City officials cite concern because they have many older residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss