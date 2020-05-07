ExxonMobil donates 75 gallons of hand sanitizer to Lea County

FILE – In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – ExxonMobil will deliver 75 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Lea County Annex on Thursday to help emergency responders during the COVID-19 outbreak. The sanitizer will be delivered in 15-gallon pails at 2 p.m. to Lea County Emergency Management for first responders and front line workers during the pandemic.

“ExxonMobil’s ingenuity and experience are being put to work to help residents of Lea County during this time of crisis,” said Enrique Garcia, Permian Basin operations manager for XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil. “We are honored to partner with Lea County Emergency Management to find solutions that help us mitigate the impact of the coronavirus and support our frontline responders.”

ExxonMobil rearranged its manufacturing operations at its Baton Rouge area facilities in order to produce and distribute the hand sanitizer to donate to relief efforts in New Mexico, New Jersey, Lousiana, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company plans to produce 160,000 gallons of sanitizer to distribute to first responders and healthcare providers across the country.

In April the company announced it would increase its production of isopropyl alcohol which is a key ingredient in hand sanitizer. ExxonMobil has also increased its capacity to manufacture specialized polypropylene which is used in medical gowns and masks by about 1,000 tons monthly.

This will produce up to 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns.

