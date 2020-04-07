Extended stay-at-home order places new restrictions on stores

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s new order extends the stay at home order until the end of April and also restricts how many people can be in grocery and big box stores.

Places like grocery stores and home improvement retailers are now required to limit the number of customers inside to 20% of the building’s maximum capacity. KRQE News 13 went to a couple of grocery stores in the Albuquerque area around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and didn’t see any long lines.

For example, if the store’s maximum capacity is 400 people, that means only 80 people are allowed inside including employees. Customers must keep a distance of at least six feet from each other including when they’re waiting outside.

Shoppers KRQE News 13 spoke with say they agree with the governor’s revised order but are concerned people won’t abide by the social distancing practices that are recommended.

“They’re taking these precautionary measures inside the stores but it’s still like the outside the stores. There’s nothing really being taken because like you said, people are just going to be standing close to each other, they don’t really care,” said Alyssa Acevedo.

Hotels and motels can only operate at 25% capacity which is down from the previous 50%. Other types of businesses have been reclassified as non-essential such as liquor stores.

The governor’s order is now extended through at least April 30. If a business does break the governor’s new order, they could receive a $100 fine and could also have their business license revoked.

