Expo New Mexico discuss future events amid coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually Expo New Mexico would be gearing up for another awesome event for you to enjoy but that’s not the case right now.

The coronavirus outbreak is putting a halt on some of those events as the nation works to get the outbreak contained.

General Manager Dan Mourning of Expo New Mexico gives an update on everything going on there and what we can expect in the future.

“We are working diligently to reschedule, to ensure that something is going to happen when this crisis passes and it will,” said Mourning.

Mourning says their outdoor concert series is still planning to happen.



