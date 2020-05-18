Experts advise caution when disinfecting, cleaning surfaces

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico poison experts want you to be extra careful when it comes to disinfecting your homes and offices during the coronavirus.

More people are at home cleaning, but small mistakes can put you in serious danger. Experts warn about mixing chemicals like ammonia and bleach.

“Don’t mix any household cleaners or chemicals together to try to, say, get something cleaner because it’s not going to work out and it could poison you,” said Jacqueline Kakos with the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center.

The Poison ad Drug Information Centr also asks that you not store extra cleaning products in old food or drink containers where they can accidentally be ingested or get into the hands of a child. One of the most common cleaning mix-ups they say they’ve seen are Pine Sol and olive oil.

