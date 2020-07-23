Executive order extends closures of Navajo Nation government offices

A Navajo man on a horse poses for tourists in front of the Merrick Butte in Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Utah, on May 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has signed an executive order to keep a portion of the tribal government closed through August 16, 2020. Navajo Nation executive branch divisions, departments, and offices were scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 27.

President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer’s administration are finalizing a plan to reopen the government in stages. The decision comes as Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah see a spike in new coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, the Navajo Nation Council voted to overturn the veto of a bill to cancel the tribe’s primary election that falls on the same day as Arizona’s primary election on August 4 according to the Associated Press. While Navajo voters usually narrow the list of candidates for local chapter officials in the primary, the winner will instead be decided by plurality vote in the November general election.

