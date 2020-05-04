Eunice, New Mexico plans to reopen despite health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The city of Eunice is vowing to reopen despite the statewide health order.
The city plans to open up some centers two weeks ahead of the plan outlined by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The Eunice city manager says the city sent Lujan Grisham a letter outlining plans to reopen and asked for a response by April 30.
The city manager says they never got a response so officials will begin their own plan for a phased-in reopening. Lujan Grisham says that cities that reopen early face fines.
