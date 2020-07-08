Eunice City Hall, MVD building closed until next Monday

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico city has shut down two government buildings for the rest of the week. Eunice shuttered City Hall and the Motor Vehicle Department over concerns of possible COVID-19 exposure. The city calls it a precautionary measure to protect residents and employees. The buildings will reopen next Monday.
