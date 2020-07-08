News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

Eunice City Hall, MVD building closed until next Monday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico city has shut down two government buildings for the rest of the week. Eunice shuttered City Hall and the Motor Vehicle Department over concerns of possible COVID-19 exposure. The city calls it a precautionary measure to protect residents and employees. The buildings will reopen next Monday.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss