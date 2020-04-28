Essay contest winners share their stories online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two winners in the citywide 38th annual ‘A Senior I Know’ essay contest are sharing their stories about their grandmothers online. Third-grader Evelyn and fifth-grader Hannah from Manzano Day School wrote their essays about their grandmothers. They were two of the 30 chosen from more than 2,500 essay entries.

Both were going to read their essays to their grandmothers at the school’s annual Grandparents’ Day in March but it was canceled. So instead, they are now sharing their love for them online.

