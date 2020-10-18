Española low-rider event shut down in violation of COVID-19 mandate

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say the organizer of a low-rider event this weekend was caught breaking the public health order. In pictures sent to KRQE News 13, by an anonymous viewer, people at the event in Española on Saturday evening can be seen without masks and not social distancing.
State Police say they cited organizer Corey Ringo for violating the state’s mass gathering ban and he’ll have to appear in court. Ringo tells KRQE News 13 that State Police made the group disperse but did not want to comment further for now.
