Environment Department suspends food service permits for New Mexico restaurants in violation of state law

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department reports that on Thursday, the food service permits from two restaurants in Eunice and Hobbs were suspended after they opened for dine-in services in violation of the current public health orders. The permits were suspended from two Outlaw Grill locations at 1007 Main Street in Eunice and 521 West Navajo Drive in Hobbs.

These restaurants have reportedly been operating in violation of state food safety laws and are ordered to cease all operations immediately. If the two restaurants do not comply, they may face additional penalties. If the restaurants correct the violations, they will be able to request their permits reinstated.

The NMED, along with the state Attorney General Hector Balderas, are continuing to pursue further enforcement against nine other restaurants around the state that are continuing to operate after the state suspended their food service permits earlier this month.