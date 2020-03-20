Entire courtroom may have been exposed to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Everyone in the courtroom for a hearing in a murder case could have been exposed to coronavirus. The defense attorney was tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.

“I counted in the courtroom and there were 24 people,” said Dianna Luce, the District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District representing Chavez, Lea and Eddy counties.

The hearing on Monday was for Ralph Prieto. Prieto is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Rick Ford, over a $15,000 debt last month. Luce says his public defender just underwent testing for the coronavirus.

“I think I was shocked. I think that’s kind of everybody is surprised right,” said Luce.

Luce is now self-quarantining, as are about half of the 15 people who work in the Lea County office.

“Right now I have one victim advocate for the whole county. I only have three attorneys in Lea County right now that can physically go to court,” said Luce.

Luce and three other attorneys are working from home and likely won’t return to a courtroom soon.

“I had already asked for us to appear telephonically for every hearing I could. We’re asking our judges to vacate jury trials and they’re pretty much doing that through April 30,” said Luce.

A magistrate judge, an unknown number of detectives with the Hobbs Police Department, the Lea County Sheriff and three deputies and the victim’s family was in the courtroom for this hearing.

The judge is in self-quarantine. Lea County Sheriff Cory Helton and the detectives are not self-quarantining.

KRQE News 13 did not hear back from the Hobbs Police Department. It is unclear if the victim’s family is self-isolating.

As for Prieto, he is in custody at the Lea County Detention Center with more than 200 other inmates. KRQE News 13 asked the jail if they are taking any precautions and were hung up on.

The defense attorney’s test is scheduled to come back Friday.

