PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University will be hosting a virtual ceremony to end the fall semester. A virtual graduation ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 followed by an official inauguration of the school’s new president, Dr. Patrice Caldwell. President Caldwell replaces former university President Jeff Elwell who served for three years. The event will be broadcast statewide at 10 a.m.
ENMU to hold virtual graduation, presidential inauguration Dec. 12
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: