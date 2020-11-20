ENMU to hold virtual graduation, presidential inauguration Dec. 12

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University will be hosting a virtual ceremony to end the fall semester. A virtual graduation ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 followed by an official inauguration of the school’s new president, Dr. Patrice Caldwell. President Caldwell replaces former university President Jeff Elwell who served for three years. The event will be broadcast statewide at 10 a.m.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss