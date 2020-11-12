ENMU hosting virtual Zoom play “You’re on Mute” based on the pandemic

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico university is bringing theater back, but this time, to the digital stage. They’re putting on a full show through Zoom. “You’re on Mute” seems like a fitting title for a show these days. The Eastern New Mexico University students are performing monologues on Zoom about the pandemic.

“We’re sharing our personal experiences that we had during quarantine and I personally think it makes you feel less alone with what we all experienced during these eight months,” said Ariana Gasparlin, a performer in the production and senior at ENMU. “I think it’s something that a lot of people can feel related to.”

The show’s five monologues focus on different themes like loneliness, uncertainty, and food insecurity. Director Ricky Quintana hopes these kinds of digital shows can have staying power even after the pandemic.

“You have a wider reach and it also makes it a little more inclusive because some people can’t take the time to come to the theater or maybe they can’t afford the huge ticket price that comes with going to that,” said Quintana, who is also a theater instructor at ENMU. “Zoom is a really affordable way to make theater and get it out to audiences.”

ENMU’s theater students say going virtual is actually pushing them to be more creative than ever. They’re tasked with transforming the mundane of sitting in front of a computer into something compelling and visual.

“Before, I was really against making any art about the pandemic right now because it’s like too soon. Over the summer we were talking about it. We had to change our production season because we’re going on Zoom and we’re not allowed to gather in-person in the theater right now, so I thought that this would just be a fun and fresh idea to kind of get to know the students and see what they’re capable of,” said Quintana. “Interspersed between those monologues are kind of transitions that to me are movement pieces.”

They plan to add visual effects and acting scenes throughout the show to help it stand out. Quintana says it’s best to watch on a laptop, not a cell phone.

The play debuts Thursday, Nov. 12 and will run through Sunday with performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. performance Sunday. Each Zoom performance lasts around 35 minutes and is free to watch. You can register in advance through ENMU’s theater department website.

