ENMU approves return of student-athletes

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University’s student-athletes will be back at practice soon. The university is allowing them to prepare for winter and spring sports, should their season still move forward. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will return on Oct. 20 while other athletic programs will be back the week of Nov. 2. All student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive and they must test negative before taking part in team activities.
