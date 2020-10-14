ENMU approves return of student-athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father is dropping his lawsuit against the state over the restrictions on private schools, at least for now. The suit stemmed from the 25% occupancy limit on private school classrooms.

Albuquerque Academy father, Dougles Peterson, argued it should be the same as a public school, 50% occupancy, to ensure equal access to a meaningful education. Sice public middle and high schools have not gotten the go-ahead for in-person learning, as originally expected, Peterson is withdrawing the claim. Court documents say he plans to refile it if future public health orders do not impose equal restrictions. The state said the rules for private schools are stricter because they have less oversight.