Enforcement officers still investigating weed complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People can still get cited in the city of Albuquerque for not taking care of their lawns during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Planning Department said it’s giving fewer citations than usual this time of year but enforcement officers are still patrolling and investigating weed complaint reported through the city’s 311 app.

In the past week, they handed out four citations.

Planning Director Brennon Williams said the continued enforcement is a matter of addressing public safety.

“At this point, we’re just working off of complaints. Our focus is somewhat shifted like a lot of our other essential personnel to address COVID-19 complaints,” said Williams.

Code enforcement is also responding to complaints to educate businesses about following social distancing rules.

