EMT who died from COVID-19 honored by friends and family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family and first responders honored the life of a paramedic who died form the coronavirus. Sunday, agencies across the state held a procession for Globis Foster, taking him from Albuquerque to his hometown of Farmington.

Foster was a paramedic with the San Juan Regional Medical Center, working for the county since 1996. Those closest to him say he was a great friend.

“He’s already missed 100%. He had a contagious smile and a contagious personality and he was just a great guy,” says Brent Hamilton of San Juan Regional Medical Center. Foster leaves behind several children and grandchildren.

