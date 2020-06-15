EMT who died from COVID-19 honored by friends and family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family and first responders honored the life of a paramedic who died form the coronavirus. Sunday, agencies across the state held a procession for Globis Foster, taking him from Albuquerque to his hometown of Farmington.
Foster was a paramedic with the San Juan Regional Medical Center, working for the county since 1996. Those closest to him say he was a great friend.
“He’s already missed 100%. He had a contagious smile and a contagious personality and he was just a great guy,” says Brent Hamilton of San Juan Regional Medical Center. Foster leaves behind several children and grandchildren.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites