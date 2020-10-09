Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Santa Fe public school

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools announced Friday the positive COVID-19 test of an employee at Gonzales Community School. The employee tested positive on October 8 but had not been at work since Friday, October 2.

According to officials, contact tracing has indicated the exposure did not happen in Santa Fe Public Schools. The four close contacts have been notified, will quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure, and also be tested for COVID-19.

The infected employee is isolating and will continue until released by the New Mexico Department of Health. Santa Fe Public Schools say all reporting, cleaning, and disinfection protocols have been completed at the school.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss