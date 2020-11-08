Employee within Santa Fe Public Schools tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools (SFPS) announced on Saturday an employee of Ramirez Thomas Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 6. The employee was last on campus Oct. 28 and had been in close contact with one other employee.

Officials say contact tracing did not indicate the infection happened within SFPS. The employee is isolating and will continue to do so until released after following the department of health guidelines. The close contact will also quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19.