Sixth Santa Fe Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A district employee in Santa Fe Public Schools Facilities & Maintenance Department has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news release, this will be the sixth district employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. All six individuals are all in the same department. The last positive test was announced by the district on Thursday, July 16.

“SFPS places the health and safety of its staff first and foremost. We have taken all precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19, including ensuring that this staff member is at home and recovering, contract tracing is underway and deep cleaning is occurring. We continue to strictly follow state and federal health directives, which includes alerting the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), New Mexico Environment Department and following all health and safety protocols,” said Superintendent Dr. Veronica C. Garcia in a news release.

The latest employee that tested positive for COVID-19 is not at work and is self-isolating. Under SFPS’s protocol for responding to COVID-positive tests, employees must also provide a list of direct contacts to NMDOH and SFPS’ lead nurse, who assists with contact tracing.

Custodial staff also closes any infected area for 24 hours. Then after 24 hours, trained custodial staff deep cleans and disinfects all affected spaces using products approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to kill COVID-19.