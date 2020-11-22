Employee at Santa Fe school tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools reported an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. According to a press release from SFPS, the employee worked at Nina Otero Community School.

The staff member was last on campus on November 13 and no close contacts have been identified. Officials say contact tracing hasn’t indicated the case was acquired within SFPS. The employee is reportedly isolating and will continue to do so until released following NMDOH guidelines.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss