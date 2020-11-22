Employee at Santa Fe school tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools reported an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. According to a press release from SFPS, the employee worked at Nina Otero Community School.

The staff member was last on campus on November 13 and no close contacts have been identified. Officials say contact tracing hasn’t indicated the case was acquired within SFPS. The employee is reportedly isolating and will continue to do so until released following NMDOH guidelines.