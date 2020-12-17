Emotional COVID-19 vaccine experience for New Mexicans on the frontlines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more frontline health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine across New Mexico, we’re hearing more about what it’s been like for them treating COVID patients during a statewide surge in cases. Healthcare workers also shared about how they hope the vaccine will impact the work they do.

ICU nurses, doctors, and ambulance drivers have seen numerous COVID-patients come through their care lately. On Thursday, some of those workers got emotional talking about their experiences and a vaccine that’s giving them some hope.

“I’ve seen what COVID does to families,” said Chris Gonzales, Assistant Nurse Manager in the ICU for Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. “I’ve seen the devastation, fathers, mothers – from a patient aspect to a personal aspect.”

Gonzales was overcome with emotion as he became one of the first frontline workers at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque to take the COVID-19 vaccine. “Hopefully this will help change the course of this virus,” he said.

For nine months, he said he’s worried about taking the virus home to his special needs daughter. “Trying to protect her from COVID, it’s been a battle,” Gonzales said.

ICU Assist. Nurse Manager Chris Gonzales and his daughter, Camila.

Gonzales said he’s seen other families torn apart by the virus. “Working in an ICU, we see a lot,” said Gonzales. “But COVID brought a new element of devastation.”

He struggled to try and explain his experience. “When you see mother, father, sister, brother, dying from the same unit, and one of them just walking home without any family members left – it takes a toll on just everyone.”

Paramedic and ambulance driver, Donna Pierce said it’s been nerve-racking going into homes knowing patients are COVID-positive. “You don’t know if they’re gonna make it after you get them to a hospital,” said Pierce.

“I have loved ones, family I have to go home to after I get off work, you know, not knowing, did I catch coronavirus today?” Pierce said. “It’s usually in the back of your mind when you’re driving home.”

How long COVID-19 vaccine protection will last is still unclear. But for these healthcare workers, there’s finally some peace of mind and hope beyond their hospital walls.

“I really hope that that brings a sense of security to the community too to see healthcare workers get it,” said Trish Studerus, RN with the Wound Care Team at Presbyterian.

Frontline healthcare workers in Albuquerque receive COVID-19 vaccine

“I feel incredibly honored to be here today,” said Studerus. “I just really wanna help protect our community more, protect my patients, and protect my family and friends, especially those of us who are all immunocompromised.”

Presbyterian Healthcare has one of the largest clinical workforces in the state with 14,000 employees, and roughly 10,000 of those employees in direct patient-care positions. This week, 3,900 of them will get the vaccine if they want it.

Presbyterian officials said they hope to have enough Pfizer vaccine to cover all 10,000 of their direct patient-care staff who wants to get a vaccine, within the next few weeks. Since the COVID-19 vaccine is under emergency use authorization from the FDA, hospitals will not require staff to get the vaccine.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe hospitals started vaccinations earlier this week. Friday, more hospitals in rural New Mexico, like Ruidoso, Clovis, Tucumcari, and Socorro, will start immunizations.

Related Coverage