Emergency tankers sent to Gallup to assist Navajo communities

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority is making sure Native American communities near Gallup still have access to water.

One 5,000 gallon tank will be stationed at the Red Rocks State Park, the other will be at the Gallup port of entry. With Gallup shut down, people from the reservation are unable to get into town to use the city’s water.

“This will be portable water. It’ll be good for drinking, for bathing, for washing dishes, any household need, obviously, that’s an issue right now with Gallup being closed down,” said Water Authority Public Affairs Manager David Morris.

The request to send the water came from the state. The Water Authority has also sent water tanks to To’Hajiille, Acoma, Torreon, Cebollita and Chi Chil Tah.

