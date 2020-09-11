Eligible unemployed New Mexicans to receive Lost Wages Assistance Program funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans on unemployment should begin to see additional benefits form the Lost Wages Assistance Program starting soon. The Department of Workforce Solutions says it began processing payments earlier this month, the state received funding for five weeks from the end of July through the end of August. Eligible recipients could receive up to $1,500 in a separate payment from their weekly benefits.

According to a news release, New Mexico was one of the first states to apply and be approved for the LWA grant when it was announced four weeks ago and since March 15, the agency has paid a total of more than $2 billion in assistance to more than 200,000 New Mexicans.

