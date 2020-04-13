Eligible New Mexicans to receive an extra $600 in benefit checks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Monday that it will implement Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation this week. Eligible claimants, who complete their weekly certifications, will see FPUC in weekly benefits starting April 20. FPUC is an emergency benefit under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that provides eligible people who’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 health pandemic with an increase in unemployment insurance benefits of $600 per week through July 31, 2020.

No action is required for claimants to start receiving these benefits other than to continue to certify weekly. Payments will continue to be distributed through the claimant’s choice of payment. Claimants who file an initial claim are required to certify every week in order to continue to receive benefits. Workforce Solutions encourages people to complete their weekly certification online or call 1-877-664-6984 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Workforce Solutions has a YouTube video on how to file their weekly certifications.

