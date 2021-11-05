Eligible New Mexicans can still get COVID-19 funeral assistance

people and mourning concept – woman with white lily flowers and coffin at funeral in church

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19 could still receive help for their funeral expenses. According to the state’s Emergency Management Agency, FEMA approved more than 1,000 applications in the state for its funeral assistance program and 700 more are under review.

The state says that accounts for only 34% of those eligible. On average, families have received around $5,000.

Who is Eligible?

For deaths that occurred after May 16, 2020, the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

For deaths that occurred from January 20 to May 16, 2020, any death certificate that does not attribute the cause of death to COVID-19 must be accompanied by a signed statement listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death.

Assistance is available to US citizens, non-citizen nationals, and qualified aliens.

How to Apply?

Call the dedicated toll-free phone number below to get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application completed with help from FEMA representatives. Multilingual services will be available. No online applications will be accepted.

844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 (open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm ET).

| TTY: (open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm ET). FEMA has also produced a video that provides program details and application instructions: at ASL #FEMA: Providing Financial Assistance for COVID-19 Related Funeral Expenses – YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.