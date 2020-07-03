Elephant Butte State Park welcomes out-of-state visitors despite quarantine rule

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – State law enforcement was seen ignoring the governor’s order waving out-of-state visitors right into Elephant Butte Lake State Park Friday, no questions asked instead of enforcing the new quarantine law. People with out-of-state plates said they weren’t turned away at the gate or asked if they quarantined for two weeks before coming to celebrate the holiday here.

News 13 spotted about 30 out-of-state cars, trucks and RV’s mostly from Texas paying their entrance fee at the main gate and then getting waved right in by park rangers. When the State Park Divisions was about that, they said in part, they’re relying on people to educate themselves about the state health order by checking the state parks website where it’s posted.

After further inquiries the division said they’re now ramping up efforts to inform people about the rules but couldn’t say if that means park rangers or state police will start turning away out-of-state visitors. New Mexicans at the lake seemed split when asked if they’re bothered by people coming from out-of-state and the lack of enforcement of the state’s health order.

“They’re coming from the surrounding states where it’s very bad,” said Rob Vigil of Albuquerque.

“It doesn’t matter. If you’re going to get the virus, you’re going to get it from here or not,” said Julian Tafoya of Los Lunas.

Many people were not wearing masks. Of course, they’re not required to while in the water, eating or drinking. State parks posted a sign at the main entrance asking people to wear them but didn’t see any enforcement. State police say they are still waiting to get direction about how to approach people from out-of-state about the quarantine rule.

News 13 asked the governor’s office for a response to state law enforcement letting out-of-state travelers break the law by ignoring the quarantine order but did not hear back.

