Elephant Butte residents hold rally in hopes of reopening lake

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday eight state parks reopened with some limited day use but the state’s biggest lake and one of the most popular places to be this month, Elephant Butte is staying closed. That lead to a protest.

Cones are blocking off the lanes and there are signs scattered across Elephant Butte Lake’s entrance saying the lake is closed but people in the area are hoping they won’t see this much longer.

About 60 to 70 cars, trucks, towing boats and dune-buggies rolled through the city of Elephant Butte Friday afternoon hoping this rally will catch the state’s attention to reconsider opening the lake. Elephant Butte is a big moneymaker for the state’s parks and Sierra County. Residents worry if it stays closed, it could really hurt the park and local revenues.

“We had a great rally, basically, the community coming together asking that our governor to open up Elephant Butte Lake State Park,” said Travis Day, Sierra County Commissioner.

“We just want to get back to work, we want to get our customers back out here safe, out on the lake on their boats with their own families, that’s what we really want,” said Garret Stockton, Owner of New Mexico Wake.

City and county officials say they submitted plans to the state that outline how they could reopen the lake safely even getting Sierra County law enforcement agencies to help make sure people are keeping their distance if they come here.

“We’re ready to assist, we’ve got friends of the Butte and all kinds of folks from Sierra County to volunteer and do boat inspections so I’m proud of the community to come together and fill the gaps,” said Representative of Truth or Consequences Rebecca Dow.

“It was very disappointing, crushing actually that state parks is opening and then to hear that Elephant Butte is not,” said Mayor of Elephant Butte Edna Trager.

Caballo Lake which is 15 minutes south of Elephante Butte is one of the eight state parks and lakes that reopened Friday. The state says they held back on reopening Elephant Butte because they are worried about the ability to manage large crowds and lack of personal protective equipment available for their staff.

Officials said the biggest factor in deciding which parks could reopen was staffing. A hiring freeze kept seasonal employees from coming on board.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources