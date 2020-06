ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Mayor Keller reflected on the group of individuals who caused damage to downtown Albuquerque during a riot that erupted following a peaceful protest on Sunday evening. During the mayor's daily coronavirus briefing, the mayor called for the destruction to stop.

"I want to be clear that the protesters in our city are not the ones causing the harm and damage and putting lives at risk. Unfortunately, small groups of agitators are distracting and convoluting from the message the protesters are trying to convey and in our city we are seeing the same dynamic," said Mayor Keller. "And unfortunately, it is doing nothing but of course hurt our city, hurt the very business owners, the very city that we're trying to make better in every way including with respect to racism and social justice."