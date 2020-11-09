Electric Playhouse temporarily closes its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local favorite, Electric Playhouse, has announced it’s temporarily closing its doors to the public. They say it’s the best way they can contribute to the community and do their part to keep city residents and their staff safe.

Electric Playhouse adds that they’ve been incredibly grateful for the city’s support during the pandemic and in helping to keep them open all this time. They say they’ll continue giving fans behind-the-scenes updates for what’s to come when they can re-open safely.

