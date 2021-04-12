Eldorado High School to temporarily close over positive COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eldorado High School is shutting down for the next two weeks because of COVID-19 cases. Albuquerque Public Schools sent a letter to parents Monday saying several students have tested positive for the virus. The district says all the cases, except one, appear to have been contracted off-campus.

“We knew there would be cases, because it’s just not realistic to think COVID can exist everywhere but public schools,” said APS spokesperson Monica Armenta.

According to the state’s public health orders and the New Mexico Public Education Department, they’ve had four cases in all and a shutdown is required after four or more cases in a two-week period. Starting Tuesday, all Eldorado students will go back to online learning which officials expect to be a seamless transition.

“Remote learning is what students are most familiar with right now because that’s what they’ve been doing the last year, so they have all their tools at hand,” Armenta said.

Classes will resume on April 28, sports will also have to take a two-week pause. Grab-and-go meals will be available on the east parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. APS also says students who have registered for the SAT will return to campus on Tuesday, April 27, to take the test.

According to NMPED, Eldorado High had Rapid Responses on March 29, April 2, April 6, and April 10. NMPED says a school or business with two Rapid Responses in 14 days goes on the Rapid Response Watchlist and those that reach four Rapid Responses in the same time frame go on the department’s Closure List. APS says Rapid Responses include students or staff members who were on campus while infected and it is not related to re-entry mode.

