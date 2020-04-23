Education officials hold Zoom presentations for families

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico education officials are giving families advice on how to get through this difficult time. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department and CYFD are holding presentations on Zoom. The first will be led by Dr. Alicia Lieberman. She will talk about what parents and young children need in uncertain and dangerous times. They say it’s mainly for parents who are at home with young children right now. It’s happening this Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

