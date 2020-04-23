Education officials hold Zoom presentations for families

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico tourist town is not seeing a big economic impact yet but it's bracing for a tough season. "Probably the biggest economic impact is what happened in March. We lost a week at the ski area and usually that week after ski area closes, we're usually really busy. Usually, April or May are going to be our slower times," said Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun.

Calhoun says this time of year, businesses are used to being slow but they will take a big hit over the Memorial Day weekend after the cancellation of the 38th annual motorcycle rally, which brings in more than 20,000 bikers. She says the busy summer tourist season is critical for Red River but until it is deemed safe, Calhoun reminds people to hold off on visiting.