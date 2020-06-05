Edgewood launches drive-in movie theatre

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – As we’ve been seeing, the pandemic is giving drive-in movie theaters new life and that now includes a new pop-up one in New Mexico. Edgewood is opening up their own outdoor theater next week and the community can’t wait to check it out.

“The community’s just dying for things to do, everyone wants to get out, the weather’s been wonderful,” said Linda Burke the Executive Director of the Greater Edgewood Chamber of Commerce. Nestled away with wide-open views, Edgewood is bringing some much-needed entertainment to the area.

“We have two parking lots, and this is our front parking lot. So we’re going to have a screen here which is the size of a two car garage. And we’ll be parking cars in rows along here,” said Diana Williams.

The Town of Edgewood, along with the Chamber of Commerce and The Church Street market, is putting together a drive-in movie theater. “It took a lot of effort to figure out how we’re going to do this and how we still abide by the Governor’s orders but still have some fun,” said Williams with The Church Street Market.

It’s an idea the community is fully backing. “We are so excited that we get to be able to hang out in the car with the kids and watch movies together,” said Amy Stuehrenberg.

The two double car garage size screens will be on either side of The Church Street Market. The sound will play through your car, and local restaurants will provide the food. But don’t worry, you don’t have to step one foot out of your car.

“For the car hops, each row is going to be numbered so they’ll know what car to take the food order to,” Williams said.

And something like this is a rarity. The Fort Union Drive-In Movie Theatre in Las Vegas is the last of its kind in New Mexico. They open for the first time Friday. Edgewood’s launches next weekend.

“It’s a good variety, so people can you know, get a chance to get back to all the things they love about living out here in the east mountains,” said Linda Burke. Tickets for the drive-in at Edgewood are $15 per vehicle. There are four dates set, and all movies are family-friendly ranging from Avengers to Frozen.

