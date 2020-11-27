Eddy County Income Support Division Office temporarily closes

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Services Department reports that the Carlsbad Income Support Division Office is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The office, which is located at 3604 San Jose Blvd., will reopen on Monday, Dec. 7.

The department says that customers can use the Income Support Division online portal to apply for benefits, submit documents for eligibility, check the status of their case, and obtain additional important benefit information. If customers don’t have access to a computer, they can contact the Income Support Division Customer Service Center by calling 1-800-283-4465 and can mail documents to:

Income Support Division PO BOX 83 Bernalillo County NM 87004

The Human Services Department says that the drop box located outside of the field office in Carlsbad is still available and will be checked daily. The department states that staff at the Income Support Division have been wearing PPE and social distancing and all employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure before their shifts.

Latest New Mexico News: