Eastern New Mexico University commencement going digital

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There will be a spring commencement ceremony at New Mexico University, it will just be a virtual one. The pre-recorded event on May 30 will be broadcast statewide at 10 a.m.

It will include the national anthem, remarks from the student and university leaders, and feature photos submitted by graduates. ENMU will also allow all Spring 2020 graduates to walk in the commencement ceremony in December.

