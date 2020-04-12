Easter Bunny’s business deemed essential

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids can rest easy, because the Easter bunny will be making deliveries despite the coronavirus.
“We’ve signed a proclamation delivering goodies and baskets statewide is considered an essential service for this Easter holiday weekend,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
The Easter Bunny even paid a visit to the governor while she made the important announcement on social media.
