Easter Bunny’s business deemed essential

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids can rest easy, because the Easter bunny will be making deliveries despite the coronavirus.

“We’ve signed a proclamation delivering goodies and baskets statewide is considered an essential service for this Easter holiday weekend,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

The Easter Bunny even paid a visit to the governor while she made the important announcement on social media.

