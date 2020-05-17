Early voting begins across the state

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting is now underway, but many people seem to be avoiding the pools in part because of the pandemic.

Seventeen early voting centers opened Saturday, but News 13 crews noticed many of them were quiet. You’re required to wear a face covering and fewer people will be allowed in each voting center which could mean longer wait times.

However, the county clerk is encouraging people to apply for an absentee ballot. Most of the early voting locations are open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Memorial Day.

