Dunkin’ Donuts provides coffee, donuts to Presbyterian workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dunkin’ Donuts was out spreading some sweet cheer to Presbyterian workers in Albuquerque on Wednesday.

“Anyone who’s out here kind of on the frontline, we want to show our appreciation to and say thank you,” said Alim Haji, owner of Dunkin’ Donuts.

Dunkin’ passed out free coffee and donuts. Last Wednesday, the company was at UNM Hospital doing the same. They will visit different locations every week to show their support for all frontline workers in the city.

Right now, Dunkin’ is still open and continuing to provide drive-thru and carry out orders to the community.

