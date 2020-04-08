Dunkin’ Donuts provides coffee, donuts to Presbyterian workers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dunkin’ Donuts was out spreading some sweet cheer to Presbyterian workers in Albuquerque on Wednesday.

“Anyone who’s out here kind of on the frontline, we want to show our appreciation to and say thank you,” said Alim Haji, owner of Dunkin’ Donuts.

Dunkin’ passed out free coffee and donuts. Last Wednesday, the company was at UNM Hospital doing the same. They will visit different locations every week to show their support for all frontline workers in the city.

Right now, Dunkin’ is still open and continuing to provide drive-thru and carry out orders to the community.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞