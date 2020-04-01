Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force holds Wednesday briefing

Dunkin’ Donuts gives free coffee to medical workers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dunkin’ Donuts spent the morning giving essential workers something essential, coffee and donuts.

Alim Haji who owns a couple of Dunkin’ Donuts stores around town asked his employees to load up the coffee and head out to UNM Hospital. He says medical workers deserve a free pick-me-up after working so hard over the last few weeks.

“Everybody picked up on this spirit. Everyone is having a good time out here and they want to be a part of something like this,” said Haji.

Haji says the company handed out more than 500 cups of coffee in the first 30 minutes.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞