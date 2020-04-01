Dunkin’ Donuts gives free coffee to medical workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dunkin’ Donuts spent the morning giving essential workers something essential, coffee and donuts.
Alim Haji who owns a couple of Dunkin’ Donuts stores around town asked his employees to load up the coffee and head out to UNM Hospital. He says medical workers deserve a free pick-me-up after working so hard over the last few weeks.
“Everybody picked up on this spirit. Everyone is having a good time out here and they want to be a part of something like this,” said Haji.
Haji says the company handed out more than 500 cups of coffee in the first 30 minutes.
