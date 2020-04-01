Duke City Gladiators help feed local community members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their season is postponed but members of the Duke City Gladiators, New Mexico’s professional indoor football team is still finding something to be happy about, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday morning, players wore protective gear and kept their distance from one another as they put together boxes of food at St. Pius High School. The boxes will be given out to elderly members of the community.

“With people unemployed right now, we just want to keep a smile on our community’s face and let them know that everything is going to be alright and we will get through this together,” said Dello Davis.

The team is working with the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department to get the donations out.

